UPDATE: Suspect in custody following a standoff with police

One person is in custody following a standoff with the Parkersburg Police Department on August 28. According to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, officials received a shots fired call around 1:00 a.m.

Fifty-year-old David Clifton Adams was arrested after a six-hour standoff with police. He is currently being held in a hospital recovering from injuries he sustained.

Chief Martin said the S.W.A.T. team did in fact enter the building and escorted residents out safely. Thankfully no one within the apartment complex building was injured.

According to witnesses, Adams was shooting multiple rounds of gunshots throughout his residence on the third floor. He put bullet holes into multiple windows and buildings.

There is still no word on whether or not residents have been allowed back into the building.

Police are still investigating a possible motive.

A resident at the Rowen Apartment complex off of Camden Avenue and Buckeye Street was in a standoff with the Parkersburg Police Department after shooting multiple rounds of gunshots in his residence. The incident occurred late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the gunshots put bullet holes into multiple windows and buildings. S.W.A.T. team officials escorted out residents in Building A for their safety.

SERVPRO of Wood, Ritchie, and Pleasants Counties were on the scene cleaning up some of the apartments due to water damage. At this time, residents are not allowed back into the building; however, the scene has been cleared since earlier in the day.

