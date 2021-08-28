Advertisement

Witnesses say shots were fired at an apartment complex in south Parkersburg

The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on officials to respond for comment.(SC)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A resident at the Rowen Apartment complex off of Camden Avenue and Buckeye Street was in a standoff with the Parkersburg Police Department after shooting multiple rounds of gunshots in his residence. The incident occurred late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the gunshots put bullet holes into multiple windows and buildings. S.W.A.T. team officials escorted out residents in Building A for their safety.

SERVPRO of Wood, Ritchie, and Pleasants Counties were on the scene cleaning up some of the apartments due to water damage. At this time, residents are not allowed back into the building; however, the scene has been cleared since earlier in the day.

WTAP is aware of the situation that occurred and is waiting on officials to respond for comment on the incident.

Keep checking WTAP as we learn more.

