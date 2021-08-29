Advertisement

Drug Overdose and Grief Awareness Walk hosted at Muskingum Park

The lead organizer of the event says people sharing their stories of addiction is a pathway to...
The lead organizer of the event says people sharing their stories of addiction is a pathway to change.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Drug Overdose and Grief Awareness Walk began with speakers in Muskingum Park. Then, together, they began the loop.

Lead organizer Kathy Harper says people sharing their stories is a pathway to change. Her son, who helped her organize multiple other walks, died this year, after 10 years of sobriety. Harper says addiction is something we have to talk about.

Kevin Carr was one of the attendees at the walk. He’s a part of the Recovery Engagement Team through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. It’s an outreach program meant to help those struggling with addiction reach out for help.

Carr says he wishes people understood that...

“No matter how comfortable you are and thinking that you have it under control, it’s actually controlling you. I’ve spoke with several people today that have talked about how their friends, you know, they’ve seen them...everything was great everything was great. It just led from a gateway to something else to the next thing and here we are, walking in memory of somebody.”

Narcan was given out at the end of the event.

Harper says she hopes people learn to understand that addiction is not a choice, nor a moral failing, but a disease.

Right Path for Washington County was the lead organizer behind the event.

