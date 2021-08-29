Advertisement

Obituary: Connie Edinger(Hadley Funeral Home)
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Connie J. Edinger, 83, of Marietta, OH passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 7, 1937, in Beavertown, OH to the late Brady and Laura Hanlon Mount.

Connie was a Past Worthy Matron of Order of the Eastern Star Matamoras Chapter #261 and had dual membership in O.E.S. Marietta Chapter #59. She was a member of Rebekah Lodge #1 Columbus, OH, and a Past Noble Grand of Grandview Rebekah Lodge, and was a Past Amaranth Royal Matron in West Virginia. She was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Ron Edinger and Kimberly Hall (Jim); a granddaughter, Tiffany Browning, and two great-grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Collins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Edinger; numerous siblings, and her beloved dogs.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Terry Pringle officiating. Burial will follow in Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Rd, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

