Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Citizen Action Coalition and the Washington County Committee of Safety organized a protest outside of the Walmart in Marietta.

Protestors stood alongside the road, holding signs covering topics ranging from Covid vaccines to critical race theory.

Lead organizer Lynn Stoll explained that the protest was about multiple issues that have both local and national impacts. She said participants were against mask-mandates, what she called “forced vaccinations,” critical race theory, the 1619 project, and transgender girls in girls sports. She also voiced concerns about voter integrity.

“..., we’re about we the people. We the people are the people of this United States of America, who are part of a history of people who have fought for a couple hundred...more than a couple hundred years - almost 300 years - for freedom to have reasonable choices in their lives.”

Stoll said she believes in the freedom of choice when it comes to health.

The protest began at 10 a.m. on August 28.

