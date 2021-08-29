Advertisement

Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. for first drawing in W. Va. vaccine lottery


Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Tonight, August 29, at 11:59 p.m., is the deadline to register for the first drawing of part two of the “Do it for Babydog: Safe a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes.

To qualify you must be a West Virginia resident who has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

If you registered for part one of the sweepstakes drawings, you must register again. Once you register, you won’t have to register for future drawings.

Prizes you can win include college scholarships for those ages 12 to 25 to any public institution in West Virginia, season tickets to WVU or Marshall football or basketball games, free gas for 10 years, a luxury sports car, and more.

To register, head over to doitforbabydog.wv.org.

