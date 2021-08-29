Advertisement

River Cities Symphony Orchestra’s new president has big plans

Some members of the orchestra perform for onlookers.
Some members of the orchestra perform for onlookers.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - River Cities Symphony Orchestra has a new president this year and he has some changes he’s bringing to the table.

Dr. Christopher Bowmaster has been around music his whole life. This year he went from being a board member to being nominated as the president of this local, professional orchestra.

While, in the past, the River Cities Symphony Orchestra has performed two or three concerts a year, Bowmaster wants to push that to doing a concert or fundraiser each month.

For the past couple months, members of the orchestra have been performing at First Fridays in Marietta. In October, they have a fundraiser at the Lafayette Hotel planned, in early November a classical concert, and in December a Krampus-themed fundraiser.

Bowmaster said, “I grew up being around The Cleveland Orchestra. You know, my parents used to take me there. I used to go with a former teacher of mine and, in each corner of the state, including Columbus, there are fantastic orchestras and we’re over here in southeast Ohio and I just keep asking myself the question ‘Why not us?’ And so I’m trying to do the work that really puts us on the map so that we are known as a, not a competitor, but a companion with the other fantastic organizations throughout the state.”

The orchestra will be performing at its last First Friday for the year this week. This time, the entire orchestra will be there in front of People’s Bank. The performance will be a ‘pops concert’ aka it will focus on well-known songs.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on...
Witnesses say shots were fired at an apartment complex in south Parkersburg
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a new school COVID-19 vaccination program as case...
Local schools continue to issue mask mandates
Broken Windshield
Missing man found dead in wreck along U.S. Route 50
Tony Weber
August Weber’s Grocery mourns death of Tony Weber, continues his legacy of love and community

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ida remnants
The crowd listens to the live band before the speakers hit the stage and the walk itself begins.
Locals gather to honor those who lost their lives to addiction
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
The lead organizer of the event says people sharing their stories of addiction is a pathway to...
Drug Overdose and Grief Awareness Walk hosted at Muskingum Park