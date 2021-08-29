River Cities Symphony Orchestra’s new president has big plans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - River Cities Symphony Orchestra has a new president this year and he has some changes he’s bringing to the table.

Dr. Christopher Bowmaster has been around music his whole life. This year he went from being a board member to being nominated as the president of this local, professional orchestra.

While, in the past, the River Cities Symphony Orchestra has performed two or three concerts a year, Bowmaster wants to push that to doing a concert or fundraiser each month.

For the past couple months, members of the orchestra have been performing at First Fridays in Marietta. In October, they have a fundraiser at the Lafayette Hotel planned, in early November a classical concert, and in December a Krampus-themed fundraiser.

Bowmaster said, “I grew up being around The Cleveland Orchestra. You know, my parents used to take me there. I used to go with a former teacher of mine and, in each corner of the state, including Columbus, there are fantastic orchestras and we’re over here in southeast Ohio and I just keep asking myself the question ‘Why not us?’ And so I’m trying to do the work that really puts us on the map so that we are known as a, not a competitor, but a companion with the other fantastic organizations throughout the state.”

The orchestra will be performing at its last First Friday for the year this week. This time, the entire orchestra will be there in front of People’s Bank. The performance will be a ‘pops concert’ aka it will focus on well-known songs.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.