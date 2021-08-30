Friend reaches out for community support to help widow of nine

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Lillian unexpectedly lost her husband to Covid a year ago as of this weekend. She’s been left with nine kids to take care of on her own and a house that isn’t big enough. However, now a friend is stepping in.

During his life, Sam had many interests. At one point he was an engineer, a volunteer firefighter, even a school bus driver - however, what he loved most of all was his children.

Lillian said, “..., and the last couple years as he got too sick to work, he was a stay at home dad and he loved it. He did the girls’ hair, he did school runs, he helped with homework…,”

Although Sam dealt with health issues, Lillian says none were the type to cause Covid complications. However, when Sam caught the virus, he went downhill fast.

Lillian remembered, “That phone call was a shock...we just did not expect him to...to pass away.”

When he died, Lillian quit her job to take care of the kids. The plan was never to stay in this house but the pandemic and Sam’s death put a damper on many dreams.

“My kids are just on top of each other - all the time. They have like no private space. I mean, honestly the two little ones are sharing my bedroom right now because there isn’t - there literally isn’t space to put the beds in any of the other bedrooms,” Lillian said.

There’s also not enough room to store food in cabinets and their kitchen table is in their living room, which functions as a play area too. However, now a friend is stepping in.

“I’m trying to help Lillian and these beautiful kids get into a home that is big enough for them. Right now - their house...they don’t have a garage. The front room is their storage and everything is - if you go in there, there’s just not enough room.”

Megan Dougherty is trying to raise funds to make moving a reality.

“I’m a mom too and I can’t even imagine myself in Lillian’s place,” she said.

And moving to a bigger house isn’t just Lillian’s dream.

“..., and one of Sam’s dreams was always to finally get a house of our own for the kids with a yard and a place for us to settle. We’ve moved kind of a lot...,” Lillian said.

A dream, if the community pitches in, might not be too far away.

