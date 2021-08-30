Marietta City Schools to implement indoor mask mandate beginning August 31

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Marietta City Schools will be implementing a mask mandate come Tuesday, August 31. Superintendent Will Hampton sent an email out to students and their families about the policy change.

According to the email, all students and staff are required to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities in addition to while riding the bus to school. Masks however will not be required in outdoor settings.

The email also stated that within the first eight days of school returning, there have been 15 positive cases, and 99 students and one staff member are out of school due to either infection or quarantine.

Superintendent Hampton said every two weeks the Board of Education will revisit the topic and decide to either alter the mask mandate or leave it as is. He also said once the infection rate declines below 100 cases per 100,000, discussion can begin on changes to make.

Currently, the community infection rate has increased from under 20 to over 200 cases per 100,000.

This change comes after both Ritchie and Pleasants County schools announced their indoor mask mandate. In Ohio, Athens City Schools are closed until at least August 31, due to a transportation worker coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wood County Board of Education will meet at 6:00 p.m. on August 30 at Williamstown High School to discuss its mask policy.

