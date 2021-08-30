Advertisement

Marietta prepairs for heavy rain, possible flooding

Areas along the bike path are prone to flooding first. Sections may be closed to pedestrians.
Areas along the bike path are prone to flooding first. Sections may be closed to pedestrians.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Hurricane Ida is making its way to the Mid Ohio Valley and according to our meteorologists, the MOV could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain starting Tuesday. While it’s not expected to bring as much damaging rain and wind to the area as past floods, Marietta is preparing for whatever mother nature has in store.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says there are a number of places throughout town that could see a lot of rain and flooding. One of them is the bike path right next to the intersection of Front street and green street.

“Majority of the work will be on the Public Works Department,” Schlicher said. So [ we will be] closing streets. We are also going to make preparations, we have about 6 thousand sandbags currently in the city so those will be made available to the public if need be. We also have the option to buy more if we need it. We have about 100 tons of sand now in stock so that will get us started.”

The sandbags will be available for pick up at the parking lot near the intersection of 2nd street and Butler if floodwaters start to get high.

“We can deal with anything, flood stage, up to about 40 feet, there is a lot of property that is affected but it doesn’t shut the city down like the main flood did in 2004,” Schlicher said.

That flood was from Hurricane Ivan. Plaques like this one around town mark where the water levels rose to.

Areas along the bike path, as well as parts of Pike street and Heart street, will be closed to prevent anyone driving through high water.  Another trouble spot is Lancaster street.

“There’s a pipe that runs across Lancaster and down over the hill and opens up and runs water down over the hill and over the retaining wall,” Schlicher said. “So, it looks like a waterfall. That is not acceptable and we are dealing with that also.”

Schlicher says first responders will be at the ready to help anyone in need and reminds drivers to not drive through high water.

