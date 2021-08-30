Pleasants Area Lions Club holds Flags for Heroes event

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Area Lions Club came together to hold a special ceremony honoring those that are heroes in people’s lives.

The Pleasants County group is holding a “Flags for Heroes” event in an open field next to the Pleasants County Board of Education building.

The tribute is designed to honor those who are considered heroes by people sponsoring each flag.

These flags are remembering not only those who have served this country, but also teachers, parents and siblings to name a few.

“We have flags that represent sponsorships and heroes that are veterans who have served. Some are still serving, some have gone on and some are still with us. And we’re thankful for that. But there are lots of heroes out there and they’re represented behind us. Some of them are family members, some of them are first responders, some of them are folks that have just made a difference in their lives. And thus they’re a hero. And we’re glad that we can honor them today,” says Pleasants Area Lions Club president, Clare Sulgit.

Seventy-two flags are standing up for this event, with 14 of them sponsored by the Lions Club.

