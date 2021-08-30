Advertisement

Three Mid-Ohio Valley residents shipped out to help with Hurricane Ida relief

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the remnants of Hurricane Ida still devastating Louisiana, the American Red Cross is jumping into action.

The Ohio River Valley chapter of the non-profit shipped out three Mid-Ohio Valley residents Sunday night.

Bob and Saundra Butler of Gilmer county—originally from Parkersburg—and Bill Webb from Jackson County.

The husband and wife team are manning an emergency response vehicle that will look to help those in need after the hurricane.

And Webb will be in charge of the technical side of the disaster relief efforts.

The chapter’s executive director, Sharon Kesselring, says that the effort to help those being impacted is what the disaster relief volunteers are all about.

“I’m just so proud of those that are already trained and have already deployed. Or are preparing to deploy. And we can’t just say enough good things about those superheroes because they’re really going to be in an excessive area this time,” says Kesselring.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, you can sign up by coming to the office on Seventh Street in downtown Parkersburg. Calling the 304-485-7311, or online using the Red Cross app or clicking the link here to get started.

