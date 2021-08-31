Marietta City Schools mask mandate met with mixed reactions

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Starting Tuesday, Marietta City Schools will be mandating masks for all students and employees when indoors or in buses.

It’s a decision that’s been met with mixed reactions from parents.

Superintendent Will Hampton said of the decision, “..., our goal is to stay in session five days a week and to have school as close to normal as we possibly can. And that’s at risk if we’ve got large numbers of students or large numbers of staff, especially, out because of quarantine.”

According to Hampton, in the first eight days of the school year, the school system reported 15 positive Covid cases, which resulted in 99 students and one staff member being out of school.

For some parents, the mandate was met with applause…

Local Margaret Lazer said, “We’re just, we’re really lucky that our school board and our superintendent stepped up and were proactive, as much as you could say it’s proactive, because we’ve already had a very quick ramp up of quarantining and a few cases.”

For other parents, the decision was met with anger.

Ashley Ryan says her child goes to an elementary school without air conditioning.

“He comes home, he’s drenched in sweat, he’s red, and, that’s without having a mask on, so starting tomorrow they’re wanting him to wear a mask all day and I’m just not okay with that.”

Ryan’s son also has a heart condition. However, this is, according to Will Hampton, the one exception to the mandate.

He said, “If a student brings in a doctor’s note, that it’s, you know, it’s absolutely forbidden to wear a mask for medical reasons, we’ll talk to our nurses and we’ll figure out a plan to honor that.”

Still, even if Ryan’s other children were old enough to be in school too, she says she wouldn’t want them to have to wear masks either.

“No, I don’t think it’s something the school should do on their own. I think it’s something that needs to be addressed with the parents because we are their parents. We don’t parent...we don’t co-parent with the school,” she said.

Ryan also shared skepticism over Covid numbers.

Lazer, on the other hand, is sleeping easier.

“Just knowing that the expectation is that everybody - the staff, the teachers, the kids will be wearing masks um makes me worry a lot less...,” she said.

While the decision has stirred up many intense emotions in the community, Hampton says the policy isn’t permanent.

“I do not want to remain in masks for the rest of the year. That is not the goal,” he said.

Once community infection rates decline to below 100 cases per 100,000, discussions about coming out of the mask mandate will begin, according to Hampton.

Until then, the goal is to keep kids in school

Hampton said. “The root of it all is the health and safety of our school. For us to remain open, we have to concentrate on the health and safety of our school.”

The CDC’s official stance is that everyone in grades K through 12 should wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

While there isn’t a children’s hospital in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Memorial Health System’s CEO says the children hospitals he interacts with in Akron and Columbus have seen a rise in kids hospitalized with Covid.

