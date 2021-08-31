Advertisement

Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial Health System facilities.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - In response to the local rise in Covid over the past several weeks, Memorial Health System has implemented some changes.

One of the first visual changes you’ll see at Memorial Health System is that everyone will be masked, including those who are fully vaccinated. This also applies to staff.

At their hospitals, other changes include no visitors being allowed to visit Covid positive patients and only one visitor allowed at a time for inpatients. There are, however, exceptions with pediatric, maternity, labor and delivery, and surgery patients.

Additionally, visitors will not be allowed to gather in waiting areas unless waiting on patients in surgery or other procedures.

When it comes to off-site locations like Physicians Care Express and other clinics, patients may be accompanied by one visitor but visitors will not be allowed to gather in waiting areas.

CEO Scott Cantley said, “We are seeing, as is the rest of the - of the country, but particularly this region, West Virginia and Ohio, is seeing a return to the major levels of the admission that we saw a year ago or 10 months ago in the fall and winter of last year.”

Cantley said the hospitals will continue to recommend but not require vaccines for staff. For now, he does not foresee Pfizer’s FDA approval bringing further policy change.

