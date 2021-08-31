Advertisement

Obituary: Agnes Madeline Wright Miller

Published: Aug. 31, 2021
Agnes Madeline Wright Miller, 89, of Mineral Wells, went home to be

With the Lord, on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Stonerise of Belmont.

She was born January 1, 1932, in Cremo, WV, a daughter of the late John and Pearl Greathouse Wright.

Madeline is survived by her daughter, Deborah K. McPherson (Roger) of Waverly; one granddaughter, Stephanie Apple; and two great-grandchildren, Allison Farnen and Ryan Farnen.

In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her former husband, Donald L. Miller; seven sisters; and four brothers.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Reverend Kenneth Welch officiating.

The family would like to thank Stonerise of Belmont doctors, staff and a special thanks to Nurse Ashley Thomas for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

