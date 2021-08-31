Obituary: Arthur James “Buster” Waybright, Jr.

Arthur James “Buster” Waybright, Jr. 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away August 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born August 18, 1947, in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of the late Arthur James and Goldie McDonald Waybright, Sr. and Mildred Josephine Joy Sturgeon.

Arthur had worked for Taylor’s Disposal and Waste Management as a truck driver. He also took pride in mowing lawns for his business, Waybright’s Lawn Care.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. Buster was a member of the Pioneer Car Club and was proud to drive his ‘74 Impala.

Surviving Arthur is a daughter, Darlene (Frank) Bee of Davisville, WV; two sons, James (Tina) Waybright of Tuppers Plains, Ohio and Michael (Margie) Waybright of Ripley, WV; sister, Ruth (Lewis) Hamrick of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Ann Waybright; two sisters, Phyllis JoAnn Whipkey and Elizabeth Ann Bailey; and a brother, Edward Joy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

