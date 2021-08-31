Obituary: Deanna Elizabeth Lang

Deanna Elizabeth Lang, 80, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1941 in Schley, Ohio, to Helen Marie Hearn.

Deanna was a 1958 graduate of Marietta High School and graduated from nursing school at Washington State Community College in 1991. She was a LPN at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, involved in Shoe Boxes for Franklin Graham for Samaritan’s Purse and enjoyed playing cards and pie making.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond John Lang, whom she married on October 29, 1960; four children, David Lang (Kelly), Kathryn Reed, Kevin Lang (Stephanie) and Victoria Robinson (Dale); six grandchildren, Whitney Serve (Dr. Marc), Danielle Potts (Travis), Ashley Okey, Cole Okey, Carter Lang and Hallie Lang; great grandson, Peyton Serve; sister, Darlene Robinson; and sister in law, Donna Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Parker McAfee; brother in law, Wilbur Robinson; and great granddaughter, Skylar Okey.

Private Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Donations may be made in her memory to Shoe Boxes for Franklin Graham for Samaritan’s Purse. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Lang family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.