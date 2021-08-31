Obituary: Early O’Neal Dalrymple

Early O’Neal Dalrymple, 68, of Bens Run, WV, departed this life on August 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.He was born November 29,1952 in Bens Run, WV to the late Cecil and Hazel Dalrymple of Bens Run, WV.Early was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion Post 67. He was retired and loved taking trips to the mountains with his wife.He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra Dalrymple of Bens Run,WV ; brothers Larry and Teddy Dalrymple of Bens Run,WV ; sisters Robin (Tim) Judge and Maxine Downing of Bens Run, WV; sons Michael (Maria) Dalrymple of Fort Worth,TX and Jeff (Kerri) Dalrymple of St. Marys, WV; daughter Stacy Bills of Middlebourne, WV; 9 grandchildren - Aaron Dalrymple, Jasmine Dalrymple, Brandon Bills, Desiree Morgan, Paige Morgan, Devin Dalrymple, Aiden Dinardo, Tyler Dalrymple, Carter Dalrymple; and 4 great grandchildren.No services will be held.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

