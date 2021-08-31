Advertisement

Obituary: Geraldine Mae (Wright) Smith Deem

Obituary: Geraldine Mae (Wright) Smith Deem
Obituary: Geraldine Mae (Wright) Smith Deem(n/a)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Geraldine Mae (Wright) Smith Deem passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at the age of 86.

She was born August 31, 1934 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Cella Clair Wright and Thelma Ethel (Fleak.)

Geraldine was a homemaker. She was a Methodist by faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Anna Irene (Wright) Townsend; children, Ruth Ann (John) Eaton, James (Diane) Smith, Charles (Sherry) Smith, Charolett (Alfred) Milhoan, Wanda Vaughn; stepsons, Timothy (Heidi) and James Deem; 16 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Wright, Darrel Wright; and her sister, Thelma Lorene (Wright) Sellers.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially, Katie, Victoria and Connie for the diligent care they gave to Geraldine.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September, 1 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Randy Dornan officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Deem family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following a standoff with police
Lillian plays with her nine kids on the porch.
Friend reaches out for community support to help widowed mother of nine
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. for first drawing in W.Va. vaccine lottery

Latest News

Obituary: Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes
Obituary: Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes
Obituary: Norma Jean “Little Thunder” Dotson
Obituary: Norma Jean “Little Thunder” Dotson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Theodore Saffel
Obituary: Mary Alice Deuley (Mary)
Obituary: Mary Alice Deuley (Mary)