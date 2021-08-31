Obituary: Geraldine Mae (Wright) Smith Deem

Geraldine Mae (Wright) Smith Deem passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at the age of 86.

She was born August 31, 1934 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Cella Clair Wright and Thelma Ethel (Fleak.)

Geraldine was a homemaker. She was a Methodist by faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Anna Irene (Wright) Townsend; children, Ruth Ann (John) Eaton, James (Diane) Smith, Charles (Sherry) Smith, Charolett (Alfred) Milhoan, Wanda Vaughn; stepsons, Timothy (Heidi) and James Deem; 16 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Wright, Darrel Wright; and her sister, Thelma Lorene (Wright) Sellers.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially, Katie, Victoria and Connie for the diligent care they gave to Geraldine.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September, 1 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Randy Dornan officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Deem family.

