Obituary: Gloria Laverna Hagar

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
Gloria Laverna Hagar, 79,of Marietta died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.  She was born April 2,1942, in Marietta Ohio to Stella and William Hawkins she graduated from Marietta High School.

She worked at the Christian Anchorage until it closed then she moved to Harmar Place where she worked until she was no longer able. She loved to fish, camp, family get-togethers, but her biggest love and joy were her grand kids and great grand kids.  She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Gloria is survived by her husband James Hagar, her daughter Sherry Hagar (Joseph Bennett), grandkids: Kayla and Cheyenne Hagar and Tyler Wells, great grandkids: Harmony, Ethan, Eben, Regan, Elisa, Malachi, Lyric’.  Also surviving is a sister, Letha Hawkins Mills believed to be residing in El Paso Texas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Gordon, George, Bill Hawkins, her sisters: Mary Hawkins Starling, Helen Hawkins Goddard, Theda Hawkins Williams, Vilola Hawkins Carpenter, Joanna Hawkins Carter and Annabell Hawkins Dobbins.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, September 3rd at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Barker cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 2pm on Thursday.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at Lankfordfh.com.

