Obituary: Janet Ann (Boyd) Hornbeck

Janet Ann (Boyd) Hornbeck, 62, of Vienna, WV died Monday August 30, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Creel and Sadie (Eddy) Boyd.She had worked as a dental assistant and at Colombo’s restaurant.She is survived by seven children Shirley Roberts (Jerry), Rebecca McGee (Jack), Donald Hornbeck, Jr. (Jo Beth), Jamie Hornbeck, Donald Boyd (Tonya), Clarence Hornbeck (Christina), and William Hornbeck (Erin); thirty-one grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two brothers Clifford Boyd and Charles Boyd (Kim); and two sisters Jenny Stringer (Robert) and Helen Weaver (Craig).In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband on Wednesday August 25th Donald E. Hornbeck, Sr.

A joint service will be held for her and her husband on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 12-2 PM.

