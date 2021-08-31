Obituary: Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes

Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes, 69, of Marietta, OH passed away in her sleep on Sunday, August, 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1952 in Kenmore, OH to the late Richard “Tedd” and Lorraine “Lolly” Liniger.Judy was a graduate of Kenmore High School. She attended Akron University and received her post graduate degree from Marietta College. She is a retired school teacher of 35 years. She spent the majority of her teaching career at Warren Elementary. Judy was also an active member of Valley View Baptist Church in Reno, OH. She was an avid scrapbooker and enjoyed making cards for friends and family.She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Herron (Doug); stepchildren, Jodi Boyce, J.W. Brandjes and Philip Brandjes; two grandchildren, Joseph and Davis Herron and four step grandchildren, Brian Ebra, Krista Porterfield, Brody and Luke Brandjes.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and a brother, Richard.A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Valley View Baptist Church, 309 Long Acre Street, Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Larry Miller officiating.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s name may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, P.O. Box 301, Reno, OH 45773.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

