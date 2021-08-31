Advertisement

Obituary: Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes

Obituary: Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes
Obituary: Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes(n/a)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Judy Ann Liniger Brandjes, 69, of Marietta, OH passed away in her sleep on Sunday, August, 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1952 in Kenmore, OH to the late Richard “Tedd” and Lorraine “Lolly” Liniger.Judy was a graduate of Kenmore High School. She attended Akron University and received her post graduate degree from Marietta College. She is a retired school teacher of 35 years. She spent the majority of her teaching career at Warren Elementary. Judy was also an active member of Valley View Baptist Church in Reno, OH. She was an avid scrapbooker and enjoyed making cards for friends and family.She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Herron (Doug); stepchildren, Jodi Boyce, J.W. Brandjes and Philip Brandjes; two grandchildren, Joseph and Davis Herron and four step grandchildren, Brian Ebra, Krista Porterfield, Brody and Luke Brandjes.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and a brother, Richard.A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Valley View Baptist Church, 309 Long Acre Street, Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Larry Miller officiating.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s name may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, P.O. Box 301, Reno, OH 45773.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following a standoff with police
Lillian plays with her nine kids on the porch.
Friend reaches out for community support to help widowed mother of nine
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. for first drawing in W.Va. vaccine lottery

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sandra Ash Cox
Obituary: William J. King
Obituary: William J. King
Obituary: Robert Frum
Obituary: Robert Frum
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Early O’Neal Dalrymple
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruth Ann Dixon