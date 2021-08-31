Obituary: Keith E. Brum

Keith E. Brum, age 89, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at The Pines at Glenwood. He was born in Marietta, Ohio to the late Herbert Brum and Alfreda (Becker) Brum. After living and working in several other states, in 1991 Keith and his late wife Marilyn (Mains) Brum, also of Marietta, returned to their roots by purchasing the Rathbone Lane house that once had what was believed to have been the world’s largest elm tree in the front yard.

Keith received a B.S. in Agricultural Education from Ohio State University in Columbus. While there, he was enrolled in ROTC. After graduation and upon marrying Marilyn Mains in 1955, Keith attended and excelled in the Armored School at Fort Knox in Kentucky. He trained new soldiers in tank operations there for a year. With a goal of pursuing a professorship at OSU, Keith taught vocational agriculture for a total of 8 years in high schools in various parts of Ohio and was very active in their associated 4-H clubs. At this juncture, Keith moved from the education field into the commercial sector and worked for the agricultural chemical company Ciba Geigy for 20 years, rising to the position of Northeast U.S. regional sales manager.

During these years, Keith and his late wife Marilyn had a busy life raising five children while actively doing gardening, canning, horticulture, equipment maintenance, home renovation and many other activities.

Later Keith had his post-retirement career, with Marilyn, running a successful sheep farm in Greene County, PA. After moving back to Marietta, they renovated several homes in Marietta and Coal Run. They received accolades for this work. They contracted Nancy Hoy for research and were successful in having Coal Run, OH and historic properties therein added to the National Register of Historic Places. Keith converted the original 1850′s schoolhouse into a residence, as well as the general store & store owner’s home.

Keith was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn. Survivors include his children Daniel Brum, Kathy (Brum) Rones, Susan Brum, Karen (Brum) Bonasso and Brian Brum; grandchildren Amanda and Matthew Rones, Joseph IV, Lily, Benjamin and Luke Bonasso; great grandchildren Mabel Bonasso and Hunter & Riley Weakley. Another grandchild, now deceased, was Ashley (Brum) Weakley (daughter of Brian)

The Brum family sends great thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Pines at Glenwood/UCH and to Stonerise Hospice for their compassionate, warm, and expert care of Keith.

Funeral service will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta 45750. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the time of the service. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.