Obituary: Margaret June Vandergrift Allman

Margaret June Vandergrift Allman, 95, of Parkersburg, WV passed away August 29, 2021.

She was born May 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Benjamin F. Knicely and Hattie Anderson.

Margaret was a home health aide for many years. She was a dedicated member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church. She enjoyed working at the Friendship Kitchen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and church family. She enjoyed walking at the Grand Central Mall and achieved the 1000 mile award.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Dale (Phyllis) Vanderfgrift of Parkesburg; 6 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by he daughter, Judith Richards; sisters, Mildred Miller, Gladys Higgins, Geneva Stout; brothers, Howarld Knicely Sr., and John Knicely.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday September 2, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Towner officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hour prior to the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

