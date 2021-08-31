Obituary: Mary Alice Deuley (Mary)

Mary Alice Deuley (Mary), 74, died August 26, 2021 at her home in Pennsboro, WV under the care of her family and Housecalls Hospice.

Mary was born November 30, 1946 to Albert Leon Gregory and Erma Clara Gregory (Marks), and raised on Leatherbark Run Road in Gilmer County, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents (Albert 1976, Erma 1997); 2 brothers, Kenneth Earl Gregory 2020 (Jean) and William Lee Gregory 2015 (Mary); and her husband of 56 years, Howard Scott Deuley 2020.

Mary is survived by 2 siblings; Lucy Marie Wilfong (Delbert) and Charley Junior Gregory (Carolyn) of Cedarville, WV; 4 children, Rondal L. Deuley (Betty) of West Salem Ohio, Rhonda M. Eakle (Austin) of Pennsboro WV, Paul E. Deuley (Denise) of Parkersburg WV, and Michael S. Deuley (Michelle) of Rosedale WV; 6 grandchildren, Katlyn, David, RJ, Toni, Tarissa, and Tommy; and many other family and friends that she loved, talked of frequently and missed dearly.

A current resident of Pennsboro WV, Mary lived most of her life in Cedarville WV, where she worked many jobs and set the example for a working wife and mother. Mary found her passion when she and Marie went to school and became certified nurse’s aides, a position she excelled in as her longest tenured job at the nursing home in Glenville. There the sisters cared for their Mother in her later years, and ensured that same level of care was provided to every resident and their families. Although Mary’s memory was failing in later years, residents and families she cared for should know she never forgot you! She looked for you when she was in the hospital, shared stories of her years caring for you and gave lots of hugs to nurses, doctors and family. She was proud to have cared for you and loved and missed you all!

Although work was a major part of Mary’s life, she was also a caring and wonderful wife and mother. She could be seen most days sitting on the porch (yes, even the hot ones) with Scott and their pets, talking after a long day’s work, drinking ice water. For her children, she led by example and was a sweet, loving, no-nonsense Mom. Through her they learned the value hard work, to be caring and compassionate to others, and yes, maybe inherited a little stubbornness too (well, that could’ve been from her and their Dad). She always took care of them, and they were so proud to be able to care for her (including all the cherry pies she could eat) when she needed them. In her final years, Rhonda and Austin welcomed Mary and Scott into their home and cared for them daily. Family and friends alike thank them for the care and love they gave Mary and Scott!

Mary will be missed by all, but is now watching over us and smiling, seeing and hugging all those she’s missed for so long. A cremation is planned and a joint celebration of life for her and Scott scheduled in the coming weeks. The family would like to thank the staff at Housecalls Hospice, for their dedication to Mary’s care and asks that donations be made to them in lieu of flowers.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

