Obituary: Michael Ardell Mace

Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Ardell Mace, 75, of Parkersburg passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Worthington Healthcare of Parkersburg.

He was born March 21, 1946 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Jacob Mace and Alberta Anderson McVety.

Mike had worked for Public Debt and S.W. Resources. He loved the Big Reds, West Virginia University football and basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds. He will be greatly missed around the table where he enjoyed many games of Rummy with his family.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Mace (Amber) of Vienna; sister, Ruth Haney (Jim) of Texas; and grandchildren, Charis, Elias, Calista, and Cora Mace.

He is also survived by daughter, Patricia Tennant (Kevin Busch); grandchild, Shanna Sheppard (Vincent); and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ella, and Emma Sheppard.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Mace, sister, Dorthea Eaton and brothers, James Mace and Larry Mace.

A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with his family.

