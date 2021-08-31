Advertisement

Obituary: Norma Jean “Little Thunder” Dotson

By Guest
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
Norma Jean “Little Thunder” Dotson, 53, of Parkersburg crossed over August 27, 2021 and is with her ancestors.

She was born June 30, 1968 in Okeene, Oklahoma a daughter of the late Lawrence Elbert and Gloria Ellen Maldonado Stephens Jr. Her great-grandfather, Francis Stephens was Chief of Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe.

Norma is survived by her husband, Timothy “Little Bear” Dotson; daughter, Sheena Tallulah Joy of Belpre; sons, Zachariah Wayne (Brandi) Beardsley of New Albany, OH and Bo Damien LaDeaux of Vincent, OH; grandchildren, Etania McCoy, Chayton McCoy, Keavanna Owens, Jada Eldridge, Xzavier Beardsley and Maverick LaDeaux; sisters, Helen Sweetwater, Cora Sweetwater and Genoa Stephens; and brothers, Larry Stephens and Dominic Stephens.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

