Obituary: Norma Jean “Little Thunder” Dotson

Norma Jean “Little Thunder” Dotson, 53, of Parkersburg crossed over August 27, 2021 and is with her ancestors.

She was born June 30, 1968 in Okeene, Oklahoma a daughter of the late Lawrence Elbert and Gloria Ellen Maldonado Stephens Jr. Her great-grandfather, Francis Stephens was Chief of Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe.

Norma is survived by her husband, Timothy “Little Bear” Dotson; daughter, Sheena Tallulah Joy of Belpre; sons, Zachariah Wayne (Brandi) Beardsley of New Albany, OH and Bo Damien LaDeaux of Vincent, OH; grandchildren, Etania McCoy, Chayton McCoy, Keavanna Owens, Jada Eldridge, Xzavier Beardsley and Maverick LaDeaux; sisters, Helen Sweetwater, Cora Sweetwater and Genoa Stephens; and brothers, Larry Stephens and Dominic Stephens.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

