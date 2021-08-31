Advertisement

Obituary: Peggy Sue Bland

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Peggy Sue Bland, 53 of Marietta passed away 3:55 am Tuesday August 32, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 2, 1967 in Marietta to Paul Henry and Ruth Kay (Cline) Tullius.  She was employed at the Marietta Center.

Surviving is a daughter and 2 sons: Dusty (Joseph Hollon) Cronin, James Edward (Jasmine) Bland and Alexander Bland, 3 grandchildren: Kaylee, Annabella and Holley.  Also surviving are brothers: George Cline and Tony Cline and her best friends Mary and Chad Murphy.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday (Sept. 5) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 on Saturday.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following a standoff with police
Lillian plays with her nine kids on the porch.
Friend reaches out for community support to help widowed mother of nine
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. for first drawing in W.Va. vaccine lottery

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gloria Laverna Hagar
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Keith E. Brum
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Early O’Neal Dalrymple
Obituary: Margaret June Vandergrift Allman
Obituary: Margaret June Vandergrift Allman