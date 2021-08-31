Obituary: Peggy Sue Bland

Peggy Sue Bland, 53 of Marietta passed away 3:55 am Tuesday August 32, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 2, 1967 in Marietta to Paul Henry and Ruth Kay (Cline) Tullius. She was employed at the Marietta Center.

Surviving is a daughter and 2 sons: Dusty (Joseph Hollon) Cronin, James Edward (Jasmine) Bland and Alexander Bland, 3 grandchildren: Kaylee, Annabella and Holley. Also surviving are brothers: George Cline and Tony Cline and her best friends Mary and Chad Murphy.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday (Sept. 5) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 on Saturday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

