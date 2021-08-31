Advertisement

Obituary: Robert Frum

Published: Aug. 31, 2021
Robert Frum, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born in Williamstown, WV, to the late Carl and Mary Frum. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Ginny, his brother, Bill, and sisters and brothers-in-law Betsy & Wade and Barbara & Tom. He is survived by his children, R.B. (Hope), Stacie and Sallie (Finbarr); his grandsons, Oliver (Hilary) and Casey; his great granddaughters, Piper and Saroya, as well as his sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Jeanne and Jennifer and dear friend, Thelma. He loved and enjoyed each of his nephews and nieces.Bob honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and from that experience began a lifelong love of flying. He was a private pilot, natural athlete, accidental gardener and could fix anything - never encountering an obstacle he could not figure out. He loved trucks and antique Oldsmobiles, motorcycles, music, pizza, pie and cherry nut ice cream and the many friends he had over the course of a long and full life. His goal in life was to get a smile out of everyone he encountered. His love of helping others endured to the very end.We are grateful for the kind and compassionate care Dad received from the Arbors, Marietta Home Health & Hospice, The Wyngate, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Comfort Keepers.In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with private burial to be in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wood County Senior Citizens (914 Market St, Ste 106, Parkersburg, WV 26101) or Marietta Home Health & Hospice (450 Pike St, Ste 11, Marietta OH 45750) or the Williamstown Fire Department (411 W 5th St, Williamstown, WV 26187).You are forever loved and forever missed.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

