Obituary: Russell Lee Falls

Russell Lee Falls, 66, of Millstone, WV, passed away on August 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Calhoun County, WV, on April 23, 1955, a son of the late Evert and Freda Mae Cottrell Falls.

He was a life-long pipeliner and member of Operating Engineers Union 147. He was one of the first 10 members of the Bear Fork Hunting Club. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time in the outdoors with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Russell is survived by his wife Sheila Falls; his children Tabitha Sampson (Ronald), Matthew Falls (Alyssa), April Lawson (Cruise), and Shawna Frame (Dustin); his grandchildren Leigha McCullough (Jesse), Stephen Speece, Aiden Falls, Reed Falls, Halle Lawson, Wyatt Lawson, Liam Lawson; great-grandchildren Clayton McCullough, and Madelynn McCullough; brother Rick Falls (Sue) of Arnoldsburg, sister Linda Patterson of Arnoldsburg, sister Judy Falls of Ripley, and Mary McCumbers(Tim) of Rosedale; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Norma Helmick.

The family would like to thank WV Caring of Burnsville for the kindness they have shown. Especially one special nurse that went above and beyond. Per Russell’s wishes, there will be a private family graveside service, which will be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Falls. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.