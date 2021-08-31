Obituary: Ruth Ann Dixon

Ruth Ann Dixon, 74, of Old Washington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly August 26, 2021.

She was born on June 19, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV and graduated from Parkersburg High School. She continued her education at WVU, Marshall University and Fairmont State. She and her husband Bill had lived in Fairmont, WV and Canton, OH before settling in Old Washington, OH. They enjoyed going to auctions and looking for “treasures”. For many years Ruth Ann owned and operated the Old Country Loft in Byesville, OH and many of her customers became very close friends.

She touched the lives of so many over the years with her sage wisdom and grace. She will be truly missed. Per Ruth’s wishes there will be no memorial service.

Ruth is survived by dear friends (too many to name) God-Daughter Princes Showers and her husband Walter Showers of Lore City, OH, brother-in-law James B. Dixon III (Debbie), niece Sue Christman (Troy), great nephew Joe Dixon (Julia) all of the Parkersburg area and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years William “Bill” T. Dixon in 2020, nephews James B. Dixon IV, and Stephen Andrew Dixon.

Private family service will be at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the “Feed My People, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge, OH 43725 (740) 439-4214”.

