Obituary: Sandra Ash Cox

Sandra Ash Cox of Rockport, WV, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Marietta Memorial. Born in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Nettie Lemasters Ash. Raised on a farm in Rockport, WV, she married her husband of 47 years, the late David Cox, a U.S. Marine and Vietnam veteran. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her 6 siblings and a son-in-law Wesley Landis.

The proud mother of 6 children, Mrs. Cox raised them on the farm, taking her responsibilities as a wife and mother seriously. Although she attended Parkersburg High School, her true education came from life’s experiences. Her husband and children came first, even before herself, making many sacrifices for them. Family time was very important. Living on a farm, raising her children was a full time job but she loved it – especially her chickens and goats. In addition to her chickens and goats, she had many pets from the loyal dog King, followed by Hienz and lastly Maddie and Kieser. She took in a feral cat named Bones, who became big and fat.

Her life on the farm involved tractors, which she drove as a teen and a wife. There were always animals to tend. She raise 1-2 gardens every year, telling people her secret was “to talk to your plants as you water and hoe around them morning and evening.”

She took many odd jobs to make extra money: she was a Fuller brush representative, molded and painted owls, tried raising sea horses with little success, made and sold model airplanes, made and sold baby booties, addressed envelopes for a company, sold chicken eggs and walnuts and recycled. She also loved being outdoors, taking walks, cooking for her family and enjoyed attending Bethesda Church in Palestine. Going to church and singing old hymns with her mother was a special time for her.

She is survived by her children Sandra Landis, Theresa Cox (Curt), David Cox (Dee), Anita Coplin (Craig), Nettie Lynch (Jason) and Melinda Ashby (Charlie); grandchildren Wendy (Chris), Gabriel, Arien, Christopher (Amy), Amber (Justen), Dana (Katie), Melissa, Heavenly, Ashley (Jeremy), Autum (Shawn), Andrew (Lindsay), Allison (Justin), Megan, Jessie, Calyn (Alexander), Shawna’ (Ian), Candice (Trenton), Danielle (Logan); great-grandchildren Nathaniel (Autumn), Jakob, Aubreanna, Payge, Kayden, Brockten, Roxalynne, Lailan, Zayla, Weston, Timber, Devon, Javon, Desmon, Paizley, Kinzley, Rylee, Cole, Kolton, Kylee, Elias, Emily, Evan, Cameron, Christian, McKenzie, Brealynn, Paisley and yet to be born Baby Rood, Baby Sands and Baby Hardbarger and one great-great grandchild Elise.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5 at 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Friday, September 3 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and Saturday, September 4 from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be at Big Tygart Cemetery, State Rt 21.

Matheny Whited was honored to assist the family.

