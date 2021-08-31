Advertisement

Obituary: William J. King

Published: Aug. 31, 2021
William J. King, 92, of Marietta passed away at 6:23 pm, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Grant Hospital in Columbus.He was born March 17, 1929, in Miller, Ohio, a son of Albra and Clarinda Miller King.  Bill was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War.  He had been employed by Clarence Lowe Gas Station and Floyd Fouss Hilltop Gas Station and retired in 1991 from Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was baptized at Lowell Christian Church.On April 15, 1960, he married Ruth Ann Waller who survives with 2 children, Tim (Christy) King of Fleming and Angela (Norm) Dowler of Vincent; grandchildren: Megan (Larry) Stottsberry of Dexter City, Kayla (Derek) Kiggans of Beverly, Shanna Leckrone of Beverly, Brianna (Skyler) Heilman of Fort Lejeune, NC, Dylan and Abigail King of Fleming; 11 great grandchildren:  Brookelyn, Laken, Luke, Lane and Louden Stottsberry. Gavin and Jonas Kiggans, Anastasia, Easton and Journey Johnson, Sawyer Heilman.  He is also survived by 3 sisters:  Alberta Miller of Tennessee, Mary Wiley of Massillon, OH and Nancy Malster of Beverly and 2 sisters-in-law Janice King of Beverly and Stella (Mike) Rector of Florida and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Merle, Charlie and John and 2 sisters, Ruth Milner and Hilda Kelly.Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, September 2nd at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery with full military rites.  Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 on Wednesday.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at Lankfordfh.com.

