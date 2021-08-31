Ohio University announces vaccine requirement

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - All Ohio University students, staff, and faculty at all locations will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 15.

That’s according to a news release sent by university officials on August 31.

The only people excluded from the requirement are students enrolled entirely in online courses and people who apply for an exemption for medical, moral or religious reasons.

Employees working remotely still have to be fully vaccinated or exempted by November 15.

Officials said vaccines are free and there are clinics held on the Athens campus and regional campuses.

Once students are vaccinated, they will have to upload their vaccination card to this website to prove they got their shot(s).

Students who are already vaccinated and have uploaded their vaccination cards do not have to do anything else.

