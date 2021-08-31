Advertisement

Vienna plans Parks and Recreation public meeting

(wtap)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna wants to hear from the public ideas for improving and redeveloping the city’s parks.

The city’s parks and recreation board holds a public meeting Wednesday night to hear comments from residents.

The city has funding for improvements, and a consulting engineer has been hired to develop a master plan for the parks’ future.

Board Director Tim Roberts says Vienna has no immediate plans of its own for redeveloping the parks.

”I grew up here and spent most of my adult life here,” Roberts adds. “I was in the parks growing up as a kid; my kids were in the parks. I think they’re important for our youth; I think they’re important for families. And I think they’re important for us as we become older adults as well.”

The meeting begins Wednesday night at 6:00, at the Jackson Park Community building.

The city has park facilities ranging from Jackson Park and Spencer Park, to the McDonough Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following a standoff with police
Lillian plays with her nine kids on the porch.
Friend reaches out for community support to help widowed mother of nine
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
Ohio University Gateway (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ed)
Ohio University announces vaccine requirement
A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S....
W.Va. woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach
The superintendent says the goal isn't to keep the mask mandate all year.
Marietta City Schools mask mandate met with mixed reactions