Vienna plans Parks and Recreation public meeting

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna wants to hear from the public ideas for improving and redeveloping the city’s parks.

The city’s parks and recreation board holds a public meeting Wednesday night to hear comments from residents.

The city has funding for improvements, and a consulting engineer has been hired to develop a master plan for the parks’ future.

Board Director Tim Roberts says Vienna has no immediate plans of its own for redeveloping the parks.

”I grew up here and spent most of my adult life here,” Roberts adds. “I was in the parks growing up as a kid; my kids were in the parks. I think they’re important for our youth; I think they’re important for families. And I think they’re important for us as we become older adults as well.”

The meeting begins Wednesday night at 6:00, at the Jackson Park Community building.

The city has park facilities ranging from Jackson Park and Spencer Park, to the McDonough Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.