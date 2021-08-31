Advertisement

Washington State Community College gets security grant

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is one of 26 higher education schools getting a total of $5 million in security grants from the state of Ohio.

The college itself will get $316,719. School administrators tell us that will pay for surveillance for exterior doors, to determine who is entering and leaving college buildings.

It’s an effort to deter individuals threatening the safety of students and employees.

The money will also pay for efforts to ensure cybersecurity.

”As everyone is aware, ransomware is a huge, huge threat to our nation right now, especially with a lot of our community colleges,” says Vice-President for Organizational Effectiveness Gary Barber. “What we’re going to do is add a third layer to our cybersecurity system, to be sure we can cut off any type of integration at endpoints if they occur.”

The funding, announced Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine, is part of a bill passed earlier this year by the Ohio Legislature.

Ohio University is scheduled to get $168,770 in security funding.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
The shoot-out occurred around Friday evening into Saturday morning. WTAP is waiting on...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following a standoff with police
Lillian plays with her nine kids on the porch.
Friend reaches out for community support to help widowed mother of nine
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers

Latest News

Vienna plans Parks and Recreation public meeting
(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
Ohio University Gateway (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ed)
Ohio University announces vaccine requirement
A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S....
W.Va. woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach