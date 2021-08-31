Washington State Community College gets security grant

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is one of 26 higher education schools getting a total of $5 million in security grants from the state of Ohio.

The college itself will get $316,719. School administrators tell us that will pay for surveillance for exterior doors, to determine who is entering and leaving college buildings.

It’s an effort to deter individuals threatening the safety of students and employees.

The money will also pay for efforts to ensure cybersecurity.

”As everyone is aware, ransomware is a huge, huge threat to our nation right now, especially with a lot of our community colleges,” says Vice-President for Organizational Effectiveness Gary Barber. “What we’re going to do is add a third layer to our cybersecurity system, to be sure we can cut off any type of integration at endpoints if they occur.”

The funding, announced Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine, is part of a bill passed earlier this year by the Ohio Legislature.

Ohio University is scheduled to get $168,770 in security funding.

