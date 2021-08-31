Advertisement

W.Va. woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach

A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with supporters of former President Donald Trump.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright entered the plea Monday to the misdemeanor count. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of stealing government property.

The FBI says Courtright was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers.

Courtright initially bragged about joining supporters of Trump inside the Capitol, but later deleted her Instagram account and withdrew from the University of Kentucky.

Now she faces up to six months in prison and a $9,500 fine at her sentencing on Nov. 16.

