Braxton Amos receiving street name ceremony near Parkersburg South HS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been a busy and successful year for former Patriot Braxton Amos.

In April, he placed second at the united states Olympic trials wrestling for the Greco-Roman competition.

In May, he won double titles at the UWW Junior Nationals in Iowa.

And Amos just returned to Parkersburg from Russia where he won a gold and a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships.

He won the championship in the freestyle tournament and third place in the Greco-Roman discipline

Tuesday, the city of Parkersburg recognized his accomplishments by renaming a street after him.

“It’s where I’ve grown up. It’s where I was raised and it means a lot to be able to represent my city in whatever I do,” says Amos.

Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce got the idea while watching Braxton win his awards.

“I talked to his dad and his dad thought it was a good idea,” says Joyce. “And Braxton seemed excited about it. So, it just kind of worked out that we had a street adjacent to Parkersburg South high school.”

The street is near Parkersburg South where Amos won multiple state championships.

His continued success is something that his high school coach expected.

Parkersburg South wrestling coach, Shaun Smith says, “When he was coming in to South, we always knew that he was kind of destined for really, really great things.”

Fans and friends in the Mid-Ohio Valley expect to see continued success from Braxton in the future.

“He exemplifies the American dream and the American work ethic. You work hard, you can accomplish great things. And I think he’s got more to accomplish and I think he’ll continue to make the city of Parkersburg and the state of West Virginia proud. I will be shocked if he doesn’t,” says Joyce.

Amos says that he is honored and humbled by this street dedication, and hopes that this will inspire others to achieve their own success as well.

“Honestly, as much as I love the street being named after me, I want it to be more of an inspiration to the four, five, six-year-olds coming up through right now. As far as, ‘hey, here’s the goal.’ The goal is to do more than what I’m doing now. And I hope that I get to see the day that somebody comes through and does more than I do,” says Amos.

Amos says that his goals now are to become a four-time NCAA champion, receive a master’s degree, and qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

