Advertisement

COVID W.Va | 191,156 total cases

More than a dozen new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department...
More than a dozen new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources Wednesday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a dozen new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources Wednesday.

As of September 1, there have been 3,408,287 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 191,156 total cases and 3,106 deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Webster County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Marshall County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 34-year old male from Monroe County, a 41-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, and a 34-year old male from Randolph County.

37 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map indicating high transmission rates in those counties.

COVID color map of West Virginia
COVID color map of West Virginia(WSAZ)

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,994), Berkeley (14,565), Boone (2,469), Braxton (1,250), Brooke (2,436), Cabell (10,589), Calhoun (523), Clay (714), Doddridge (719), Fayette (4,210), Gilmer (1,012), Grant (1,462), Greenbrier (3,431), Hampshire (2,174), Hancock (3,081), Hardy (1,786), Harrison (7,181), Jackson (2,578), Jefferson (5,314), Kanawha (18,006), Lewis (1,771), Lincoln (1,888), Logan (3,800), Marion (5,384), Marshall (4,096), Mason (2,504), McDowell (1,951), Mercer (6,134), Mineral (3,299), Mingo (3,215), Monongalia (10,289), Monroe (1,541), Morgan (1,450), Nicholas (2,315), Ohio (4,896), Pendleton (828), Pleasants (1,063), Pocahontas (803), Preston (3,286), Putnam (6,179), Raleigh (8,249), Randolph (3,629), Ritchie (878), Roane (857), Summers (991), Taylor (1,549), Tucker (676), Tyler (957), Upshur (2,669), Wayne (3,797), Webster (730), Wetzel (1,773), Wirt (530), Wood (9,171), Wyoming (2,514).

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

Latest News

A gavel.
New judge appointed in Noble County
Update: 9//11 monument constructed at Parkersburg’s Government Square
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 9/1/21
Ohio State Highway Patrol
OSHP: Fatal speed-related wrecks up statewide
Mineral Wells PSD: Boil water advisory lifted