COVID W.Va | 191,156 total cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a dozen new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources Wednesday.

As of September 1, there have been 3,408,287 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 191,156 total cases and 3,106 deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Webster County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Marshall County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 34-year old male from Monroe County, a 41-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, and a 34-year old male from Randolph County.

37 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map indicating high transmission rates in those counties.

COVID color map of West Virginia (WSAZ)

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,994), Berkeley (14,565), Boone (2,469), Braxton (1,250), Brooke (2,436), Cabell (10,589), Calhoun (523), Clay (714), Doddridge (719), Fayette (4,210), Gilmer (1,012), Grant (1,462), Greenbrier (3,431), Hampshire (2,174), Hancock (3,081), Hardy (1,786), Harrison (7,181), Jackson (2,578), Jefferson (5,314), Kanawha (18,006), Lewis (1,771), Lincoln (1,888), Logan (3,800), Marion (5,384), Marshall (4,096), Mason (2,504), McDowell (1,951), Mercer (6,134), Mineral (3,299), Mingo (3,215), Monongalia (10,289), Monroe (1,541), Morgan (1,450), Nicholas (2,315), Ohio (4,896), Pendleton (828), Pleasants (1,063), Pocahontas (803), Preston (3,286), Putnam (6,179), Raleigh (8,249), Randolph (3,629), Ritchie (878), Roane (857), Summers (991), Taylor (1,549), Tucker (676), Tyler (957), Upshur (2,669), Wayne (3,797), Webster (730), Wetzel (1,773), Wirt (530), Wood (9,171), Wyoming (2,514).

