Advertisement

Man accused of Gaetz extortion plot charged with wire fraud

FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz,...
FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz, shown in this file photo taken from video, over a sex crimes investigation.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — One of the men who U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of being behind a plot to extort $25 million from his family in exchange for having a federal sex crimes investigation into the congressman go away has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and attempting to stop authorities from viewing his iPhone.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Stephen Alford in Pensacola, Florida.

The indictment doesn’t name the victims or other alleged participants and refers to Matt Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate, only as “D.G.”

The indictment says Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from “D.G.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
The superintendent says the goal isn't to keep the mask mandate all year.
Marietta City Schools mask mandate met with mixed reactions
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

Latest News

Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 9/1/21
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
White House details plans to improve housing affordability
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio