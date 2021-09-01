Man charged with sexual impassion after inappropriately touching a 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -A Washington County man is charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at the Waterford Community Fair.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Dakota Jay Robinson confessed to Detective Dolly of the sheriff’s department that he touched the girl on the breast and also over her underwear at the fair. Warden says Robinson confessed he knew the age of the female at the time.

Parents 12-year-old also shared with the department that they found inappropriate images on the girl’s phone from Robinson. Warden says the girl is not harmed and that matters could have been a lot worse had the parents not searched their daughter’s phone and contacted law enforcement.

“This is a classic case of everything working.” Warden said.

“The parent felt it necessary to look at the cell phone, identify an issue, report it to their local agency-that local agency identified an issue, it did not take place in their jurisdiction, so they called the jurisdiction it would have affected. [ They] called detective Dolly, she responded, located the suspect, interviewed him and he confessed. Submit the case, the individual was arrested and you try to get justice for that child.”

Robinson was transported to the Washington County jail and was released this morning after his 1,000 dollar bond was paid. The date of Robinson’s pre-trial is yet to be released.

