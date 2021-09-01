Mayor: St. Marys holiday ticket program on hold this year

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys Police Department program designed to raise money for a toy drive by collecting donations instead of traffic tickets during the holiday season is on pause for 2021.

The Slow Down for the Holidays program has been at the center of an investigation which has already seen two magistrates resign.

St. Marys Mayor Paul Ingram said Wednesday the program is on hold for 2021 and city officials would revisit whether or not to have the program next year.

Ingram also said the city police department has been cleared of any wrongdoing in how it has used the program.

Meanwhile, West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) documents said former magistrates Randy Nutter and Lisa Taylor dismissed multiple criminal traffic cases after they were asked to by Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Marteney, who apparently offered at least 19 defendants the opportunity to have their cases dismissed in exchange for donations to the toy drive. The cases they offered to dismiss ranged from passing a school bus to second offense DUI.

Brian Carr currently has an open complaint against him, the West Virginia Office of Disciplinary Counsel said Wednesday. Officials could not release what the complaint is about, but his office is reportedly under investigation for its involvement in the scheme.

WTAP reached out to St. Marys Police Chief Bill Stull for further comment but could not reach him.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.