Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend, David Clifton Adams was arrested after a six hour standoff with police. They arrived on the scene responding to a shots fired call they received around 1 AM.

While Adams was the only person injured in the incident, residents of Rowan Apartments are still dealing with the aftermath.

Allyson was there.

She said, “Haley and I were sitting in the parking lot across from the church right there by the apartments. We were sitting there watching it and all the lights were off and you could hear them talking over the intercom or speaker to him, telling him to calm down and call them and trying to figure out what his problem was and then you just heard gun shots…,”

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, none of those shots were fired by police. While everyone walked out with their lives, not everyone walked out with their home.

Allyson said, “I went up there yesterday and grabbed some clothes and stuff and everything’s tore off and they have all my stuff in boxes shoved in the corner and stuff. I don’t know what’s ruined and what’s not ruined…,”

Of the nine occupied units in the building, all nine families were displaced due to water damage caused by the dispute, according to a media contact.

Now Allyson is living with a friend but, due to her previous experience with flooding at her damaged apartments, she isn’t counting on a fix to come fast enough.

“In my stay there, it flooded because someone else’s water line busted just because...I don’t know what happened but it flooded my living room and it took them up to like four months to fix it so this is probably going to take forever and I can only stay here for two months. "

Allyson says she’s not financially prepared to move.

The coming months for these families looks uncertain.

To view the original story, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.