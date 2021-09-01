New judge appointed in Noble County

CALDWELL, Ohio- (WTAP) - A new Noble County Court judge has been appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Jennifer Arnold has been appointed to take the seat formerly held by Judge Lucien Young III, who died earlier this year.

Arnold is a Caldwell native who graduated from Caldwell High School and The Ohio State University, and earned her law degree from the University of Akron.

For the past 7 years, she has served as law director for the city of Alliance in Northeastern Ohio.

Arnold will take office September 13. Her seat will be up for election in 2022 for Young’s unexpired term, which ends December 31, 2024.

