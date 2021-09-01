Advertisement

New judge appointed in Noble County

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Ohio- (WTAP) - A new Noble County Court judge has been appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Jennifer Arnold has been appointed to take the seat formerly held by Judge Lucien Young III, who died earlier this year.

Arnold is a Caldwell native who graduated from Caldwell High School and The Ohio State University, and earned her law degree from the University of Akron.

For the past 7 years, she has served as law director for the city of Alliance in Northeastern Ohio.

Arnold will take office September 13. Her seat will be up for election in 2022 for Young’s unexpired term, which ends December 31, 2024.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

Latest News

Update: 9//11 monument constructed at Parkersburg’s Government Square
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 9/1/21
Ohio State Highway Patrol
OSHP: Fatal speed-related wrecks up statewide
Mineral Wells PSD: Boil water advisory lifted