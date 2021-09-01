Advertisement

Obituary - Fleming, Jr., Ernest Ellsworth

Ernest Fleming, Jr.
Ernest Fleming, Jr.(WTAP)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ernest Ellsworth Fleming, Jr., 80, of Parkersburg walked into the presence of his heavenly Father on August 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 7, 1941, in Wood County and was the son of Ernest E. Fleming, Sr., and Violet Louise Leep Fleming.

He graduated from the PHS class of 1960 and was employed at Midland Wholesale Grocery for twenty years. He also owned and operated Martown Mart and Bethel Resident Home.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Byrd Fleming; one brother, Michael D. (Niki) Fleming; two sisters, Patty A. Mills, Connie S. (Greg) Brown; half-brother, Leroy Fleming; half-sister, Becky (Rick) Lingo; brother-in-law Ray Byrd; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his faithful friend, “Pepper”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Fleming; half-brother, Jon Fleming, and brother-in-law Mike Mills.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the special care given by Victoria, Donna, and the entire staff.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am at Gihon Tabernacle EMC, 1906 Gihon Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

Latest News

Barbara Goodno 1
Obituary: Goodno, Barbara Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jonas, Gerald A.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kilmer, David Henry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jarrett, Harold