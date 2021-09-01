Obituary - Fleming, Jr., Ernest Ellsworth

Ernest Ellsworth Fleming, Jr., 80, of Parkersburg walked into the presence of his heavenly Father on August 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 7, 1941, in Wood County and was the son of Ernest E. Fleming, Sr., and Violet Louise Leep Fleming.

He graduated from the PHS class of 1960 and was employed at Midland Wholesale Grocery for twenty years. He also owned and operated Martown Mart and Bethel Resident Home.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Byrd Fleming; one brother, Michael D. (Niki) Fleming; two sisters, Patty A. Mills, Connie S. (Greg) Brown; half-brother, Leroy Fleming; half-sister, Becky (Rick) Lingo; brother-in-law Ray Byrd; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his faithful friend, “Pepper”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Fleming; half-brother, Jon Fleming, and brother-in-law Mike Mills.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the special care given by Victoria, Donna, and the entire staff.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am at Gihon Tabernacle EMC, 1906 Gihon Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.