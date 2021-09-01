Obituary: Gabbert, Janet Sue

Janet Sue Gabbert, 79, of Parkersburg, WV passed away August 30, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born July 5, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late George Sterling McIntire and Mary Luella Powell McIntire.

Janet formally worked for the Marble Factory, Pennzoil, PDC Gas Company in Bridgeport, WV. She enjoyed bird watching, crafting, knitting and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and her special friends at Unity Plaza.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna Acree of Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, Doug (Terri) Gabbert of Mineral Wells, WV; five grandchildren, Mike Massey, Steven Hand, Chloe Clauser, Alexis Acree, and Minnie Waggoner; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Douglas Gabbert, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Janet’s family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Gabbert family.

