Obituary: Goodno, Barbara Ann

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Barbara Ann Goodno, 84, of Parkersburg passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her residence.

She was born July 21, 1937. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1956 and retired from GC Murphy after 30 years of service. In 1970 she married Paul J. Goodno, who preceded her in death in 2004. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her stepdaughter and husband, Becky and Gale Edwards of Springfield, MO; several cousins, including Linda Fox and Brenda Wilcoxen both of Belpre, Anita, and Roger Miller; and a brother-in-law and wife, Bruce and Sandra Goodno all of Parkersburg.

In addition to her husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ruth and Denver Wilson; her grandparents that raised her, Guy and Lillian Miller; and her aunt, Marguerite Knight.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg with Rev. Shauna Hyde officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday the funeral home.

