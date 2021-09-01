Obituary: James, Amber Leigh

To my Dearest Amber Leigh James, whose light burned out way too soon on Aug. 10, 2021.

I, Jodi McCray, your brother, Jesse (Naomi) James, and your father, Rodney (Diana) James have broken hearts and will miss you very much.

We are so proud that you graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 2008. You had so much experience working for your Grandmother at Mary’s Plane View, which helped to transition to Cheryl’s Country Diner. You had many customers that you loved, but your life revolved around your 3 beautiful children Taliah (7), Jocelyn (2), and Clair (1) with their father Dean Batten.

You will never be forgotten by your family members, Mary (Phil) Correll, Craig (Karen) McCray, Rick McCray, Nancy (Bud) Marshall, and close cousins and friends.

We know you are surrounded by love from your Grandmother, Mary James, Grandfather, Lawrence Park, and Herman McCray, Aunt JoJo (Debra) Sellers, Aunt Susan Campbell, and Joshua Barker.

I love you, Bert, with all my heart. A trust fund in memory, by Jodi McCray, has been set up at WV Central Credit Union for Amber’s three daughters.

