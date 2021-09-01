Obituary: Jarrett, Harold
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Harold Jarrett, 80, of Beverly passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Nunn Jarrett, and 3 stepchildren: Shelia Clavier, Mike Lucas, and Robert Lucas. Harold was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he received a marksman metal.
At his request, he was cremated and there will be no services at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home assisted the family.
