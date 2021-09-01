Advertisement

Obituary: Jarrett, Harold

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Harold Jarrett, 80, of Beverly passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Nunn Jarrett, and 3 stepchildren:  Shelia Clavier, Mike Lucas, and Robert Lucas.  Harold was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he received a marksman metal.

At his request, he was cremated and there will be no services at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home assisted the family.

