Obituary: Jarrett, Harold

Harold Jarrett, 80, of Beverly passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Nunn Jarrett, and 3 stepchildren: Shelia Clavier, Mike Lucas, and Robert Lucas. Harold was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he received a marksman metal.

At his request, he was cremated and there will be no services at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home assisted the family.

