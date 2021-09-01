Obituary: Jonas, Gerald A.

Gerald A. Jonas, 62, of Parkersburg died August 31, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born December 24, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Richard H. and Audra Shuck, Jonas. He retired from the Wood County Board of Education in food service and loved camping and riding his side by side.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Patty Spears Jonas; three brothers, Francis (Penny) of Marietta, Charles (Sandy) of Parkersburg, James (Judy) of Parkersburg; one sister, Linda Nicholas of Marietta; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday 5-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

